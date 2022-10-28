Sedona Prince needs elbow surgery, done at Oregon

Credit: Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

No. 20 Oregon announced Friday that redshirt senior forward Sedona Prince had a torn ligament in her elbow that requires season-ending surgery.

Prince has already graduated and plans to pursue a professional playing career after rehabbing from her surgery.

“I’m heartbroken,” Prince said in a statement. “I truly felt that this was the year I could showcase my work ethic and skills on the court, but also my self-growth and leadership ability. I tried to push through the injury and be there for my team, but after extensive evaluation from the best doctors in the world and looking deep inside myself at my passions and goals, I know that I have to take care my elbow now in order to ensure long-term health and a sustained professional career.”

In 50 games (28 starts) at Oregon, Prince averaged 9.5 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. She made 30 appearances (18 starts) for the Ducks last season, when she averaged 9.3 points and 4.9 boards while adding 39 total blocked shots.

Oregon’s season opener is Nov. 7 at home against Northwestern. The Ducks were picked second in the Pac-12 women’s basketball preseason poll.

–Field Level Media