Sedin twins, Roberto Luongo, Daniel Alfredsson named to Hockey HOF

Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

Daniel and Henrik Sedin did most everything together during their playing careers. Now the identical twins will enter the Hockey Hall of Fame together, too.

The Sedins were named to the Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022 on Monday, along with their longtime Vancouver Canucks teammate Roberto Luongo, Ottawa Senators forward Daniel Alfredsson, Finnish women’s hockey star Riikka Sallinen and Black hockey icon Herb Carnegie.

The Canucks made Daniel and Henrik Sedin the second and third overall picks in the 1999 NHL Draft. They entered the league together in 2000 and spent their entire 17-year careers in Vancouver, with Daniel Sedin on the wing and Henrik Sedin playing center.

Henrik Sedin scored 1,070 career points (240 goals, 830 assists) while Daniel had 1,041 (393 goals, 648 assists). They also won Olympic gold together, starring for Sweden at the 2006 Turin Games, and appeared in one Stanley Cup Final, a seven-game loss to Boston in 2011. Henrik Sedin won the 2010 Hart Memorial Trophy for the league’s most valuable player.

Luongo was one of the premier goaltenders of his generation and ranks fourth all-time in wins (489), second in total saves (28,409) and second in games played (1,044) by a goaltender.

In a 19-year career with the New York Islanders (1999-2000), Florida Panthers (2000-06, 2014-19) and Canucks (2006-14), Luongo posted a .919 career save percentage and a 2.52 goals-against average. He also won two Olympic gold medals playing for Canada.

Alfredsson played 17 of his 18 NHL seasons with Ottawa. His career honors included the 1996 Calder Trophy for rookie of the year and the 2013 Mark Messier Leadership Award. He put up 1,157 points (444 goals, 713 assists) in his 18 seasons, the last of which came with the Detroit Red Wings. He holds the Senators’ franchise records with 426 goals, 682 assists and 1,108 points.

Alfredsson won gold at the Olympics as well, playing with the Sedins for the victorious Swedish team in 2006.

Sallinen is the all-time leading scorer among European women in international competition, according to Sportsnet, having scored 123 points (63 goals, 60 assists) for Finland’s national team.

Carnegie is considered the best Black player to have never played in the NHL. The league’s color barrier kept Carnegie from making the league during his heyday in the 1940s and 1950s. Carnegie, who passed away in 2012 at age 92, was a star forward who spent most of his career in the Quebec Senior Hockey League and also founded one of Canada’s first hockey schools.

The class will be inducted on Nov. 14 at Meridian Hall in Toronto.

–Field Level Media