Secret, Gladiators advance to upper final at BetBoom Dacha

Team Secret began Wednesday in a three-way tiebreaker just to make the playoffs but ended the day in the upper bracket final against Gaimin Gladiators at the BetBoom Dacha event in Yerevan, Armenia.

Secret battled their way out of Group A to the upper bracket semis, where they beat beastcoast 2-0. Meanwhile, the Gladiators came out of Group B as the top team and advanced with a 2-1 win over TSM, the other team to emerge from Group A.

Secret will battle GG on Friday.

Wednesday’s losers will play in the lower bracket quarterfinals on Thursday.

The grand final of the $250,000 event will be played Saturday. The winning team will receive $150,000.

After emerging from Group A, Secret topped beastcoast in 39 minutes on red and 31 minutes on green.

The Gladiators defeated TSM in 33 minutes on green before TSM replied with a win in 31 minutes on green. GG clinched with a 31-minute win on red.

BetBoom Dacha prize pool:

1. $150,000 — TBD

2. $62,500 — TBD

3. $25,000 — TBD

4. $12,500 — TBD

5-6. no prize money — TBD, TBD

7-8. no prize money — BetBoom Team, Nigma Galaxy

–Field Level Media