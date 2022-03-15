Second Hearthstone Masters Tour features $250k prize pool

Credit: Hearthstone

The second Hearthstone Masters Tour begins Friday and will include more than 400 players from more than 40 countries competing for a $250,000 prize pool.

Players will compete in Masters Tour Ruins of Alterac with a four-deck, best-of-5 Conquest with a ban format.

Schedule:

Day 1: Swiss Rounds 1-4

Day 2: Swiss Rounds 5-8

Day 3: Round of 16, Top 8, Semifinals, Finals

The daily broadcast will begin at 11 a.m. ET. The casters are TJ “Azumoqt” Sanders, Darroch “Darroch” Brown, Jia “Jia” Dee, Neil “Lorinda” Bond and Simon “Sottle” Welch.

The top 32 players from the Americas, Asia-Pacific and Europe regions who don’t already have invites will receive one for Masters Tour 3 that will take place April 22-24.

Players are also trying to earn points toward qualifying for the Summer Championship and Grandmasters: Last Call, which will provide potential invites to the 2022 World Championship.

