Second-half spurt sends Oklahoma State past UT Arlington

Bryce Thompson scored 18 points to lead Oklahoma State to a 77-66 win over UT Arlington on Monday in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Thompson scored 12 of his points in the second half, as the Cowboys stretched the lead to 31 before the Mustangs began clawing back to put a bit of a scare into Oklahoma State late.

The Cowboys dominated the early part of the second half, reeling off a 28-2 run in the first eight minutes-plus after halftime.

Oklahoma State started the half making 11 of its first 14 shots, including three consecutive 3-pointers to end that stretch and extend the lead to 31. The Cowboys made eight consecutive shots, going more than six minutes between misses.

On the other side, UT Arlington missed its first nine shots of the second half and 11 of its first 12.

But the Mavericks battled back, turning things around from the field, making 10 of their next 13 to cut the deficit down to 12 with less than four minutes remaining.

UT Arlington eventually cut the Oklahoma State lead to 10 with two minutes to play but couldn’t get any closer.

Kalib Boone added 15 points for the Cowboys, 12 in the second half.

John-Michael Wright added 14 points, hitting three 3-pointers, but left the game with less than seven minutes to play with an apparent non-contact left knee injury.

Taj Anderson led UT Arlington with 14 points while Shemar Wilson added 11.

The game was relatively tight through the first half, with Wilson keeping the Mavericks in the game with seven points.

Oklahoma State opened up a seven-point lead early with a 10-2 run before UT Arlington responded with a 9-2 run of its own to pull back close.

After an 8-0 Cowboys’ run put them up eight with three minutes to play in the first, the Mavericks closed the half by cutting the deficit to five, 27-22.

