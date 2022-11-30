Second-half burst sends TCU on way past Providence

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Eddie Lampkin Jr. scored 16 points and pulled down 12 rebounds to lead a balanced attack as TCU defeated visiting Providence 75-62 on Wednesday in a Big East/Big 12 Battle game in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Horned Frogs (6-1) led by five points after a back-and-forth first half and by 17 at 51-34 about 5 1/2 minutes into the second half. Providence never got closer than nine points — that came on Jayden Pierre’s 3-pointer with 1:39 to play — before TCU finished its fourth straight win.

Six players scored at least 10 points for TCU in perhaps its most complete game of the year. Micah Peavy added 13 points while Chuck O’Bannon Jr. and Mike Miles Jr. had 12 each, and Damion Baugh and Emanuel Miller scored 10 apiece.

Devin Carter and Bryce Hopkins led the Friars (5-3) with 17 points apiece, with Pierre adding 13. Providence missed six of its final seven shots and committed 18 turnovers that TCU turned into 18 points.

The Horned Frogs jumped to an 11-2 lead 3:31 into the game after a layup by Lampkin and led 16-10 after another layup by Lampkin. Providence rallied to take a 22-20 advantage on a 3-pointer by Hopkins with 6:47 to play in the half, before TCU tied the game with two free throws from Peavy 27 seconds later.

The game was tied at 28 before the Horned Frogs reeled off a 10-5 run to end the half and took a 38-33 advantage into the break.

Lampkin led all scorers with 12 points at the half while Carter had 10. TCU made four 3-pointers to just two for Providence; the Friars had eight turnovers to four for TCU, while the Horned Frogs earned a 22-16 advantage in points in the paint.

TCU slowly began to pull away in the early minutes of the second half, stoking its advantage to 51-34 after Peavy’s layup with 14:22 to play.

–Field Level Media