Seattle Surge rolls to win in Stage 4 Major qualifying

The Seattle Surge recorded a 3-0 sweep of the Paris Legion on Sunday in qualifying for the Call of Duty League’s Stage 4 Major.

The Florida Mutineers and Atlanta FaZe also registered qualifying victories.

The results of each team’s five matches in qualifying, which runs through July 10, will determine the seeding for Major 4. The $500,000 main event will run July 21-24 at Kings Theatre in New York.

Seattle (1-0) posted a 250-152 victory in Bocage Hardpoint, 6-4 in Berlin Search and Destroy and 3-1 in Berlin Control. Paris is 0-1 in qualifying.

Australia’s Amer “Pred” Zulbeari paced Seattle with 74 kills.

Florida (1-1) also notched a sweep in its win over the Minnesota Rokkr (1-1). The Mutineers edged Minnesota 250-246 in Tuscan Hardpoint, and then won 6-2 in Bocage Search and Destroy and 3-2 in Tuscan Control.

Michael “MajorManiak” Szymaniak led the way with 67 kills for Florida.

Atlanta (1-0) won the last two maps to rally for a 3-2 victory over Los Angeles (1-1).

The Thieves jumped ahead with a 250-128 win in Gavutu Hardpoint before Atlanta tied it up with a 6-0 rout in Berlin Search and Destroy. Los Angeles moved back ahead with a 3-2 win in Tuscan Control.

The FaZe knotted the match with a 250-185 win in Tuscan Hardpoint before rolling to a deciding 6-0 win in Bocage Search and Destroy.

Chris “Simp” Lehr had 95 kills for Atlanta.

Week 2 qualifying starts Friday.

Call of Duty League Major 4 qualifying standings, with points, match record and map differential:

1. New York Subliners, 20 points, 2-0, +4

T2. Seattle Surge, 10 points, 1-0, +3

T2. London Royal Ravens, 10 points, 1-0, +2

T2. Atlanta FaZe, 10 points, 1-0, +1

T5. Los Angeles Thieves, 10 points, 1-1, +2

T5. Florida Mutineers, 10 points, 1-1, +1

T5. Toronto Ultra, 10 points, 1-1, -1

T5. Minnesota Rokkr, 10 points, 1-1, -1

T5. Boston Breach, 10 points, 1-1, -2

10. Paris Legion, 0 points, 0-1, -3

T11. Los Angeles Guerrillas, 0 points, 0-2, -3

T11. OpTic Texas, 0 points, 0-2, -3

