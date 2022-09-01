Seattle Surge bringing back entire CDL lineup

Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Fresh off a third-place finish at the Call of Duty League (CDL) Championship last month, the Seattle Surge announced today that they’ll be bringing back the entire starting lineup from that squad.

Lamar “Accuracy” Adebi, Makenzie “Mack” Kelley, Amer “Pred” Zulbeari and Daunte “Sib” Gray will all return in 2023, the team announced in a social media post on Twitter.

In addition to their third-place Championship finish, the Surge grabbed a third-place finish at the Major 3 qualifiers in May before finishing first overall and taking home the grand prize at the Major 3 in June.

Beyond those strong finishes, it was an uneven season for the Enthusiast Gaming franchise. Where Seattle earned a total of $520,000 in prize money, only $24,000 was earned elsewhere.

–Field Level Media