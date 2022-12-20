Seattle Seahawks Tyler Lockett expected to make ‘miraculous’ return from surgery in Week 17

Despite undergoing surgery on his hand this week, Seattle Seahawks star receiver Tyler Lockett is only expected to miss one game as the team tries to nail down a Wild Card spot in the playoffs.

Thursday was a frustrating night on several levels for the Seattle Seahawks. They went into a home matchup against rivals the San Francisco 49ers looking to keep their hopes of winning the NFC West title alive. But, they were soundly beaten by San Francisco 21-13.

However, during that defeat, one-time All-Pro Tyler Lockett was knocked out of the game with a broken finger and had to undergo surgery for the fractured limb on Monday. Surgery often means an extended stay on the sidelines and in some cases a trip to injured reserve.

Fortunately for the 7-7 Seahawks, Lockett will shockingly only have to miss Sunday’s matchup against the AFC-leading Kansas City Chiefs.

Seattle Seahawks HC says Tyler Lockett’s surgery went perfectly

Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

On Tuesday, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll gave an update on Lockett’s surgery and had nothing but positive news for the wide receiver nearing 1,000 receiving yards in 2022. As well as the belief he should have an excellent chance to be back on the field in Week 17.

“The docs said [the surgery] was perfect. He had a lot of work done, but it’s very, very secure. So they feel very good about him coming back quickly. There’s a chance [he could only miss one game]… So we’ll see what happens. I mean, that sounds crazy, miraculous, but they secured it in a way that they know he can already start moving his hand and stuff like that. So we’ll see what happens.” – Tyler Lockett surgery update (via The News Tribune)

While the reveal on Tyler Lockett is fantastic, the Seahawks still have an extremely difficult matchup on the road versus the Chiefs next week. With them being on the outside looking in on a playoff spot in the NFC with three games to go, a loss could put them in a must-win scenario in Week 17.

Tyler Lockett stats (2022): 108 targets, 78 catches, 964 yards, 8 touchdowns

The Seahawks play the New York Jets and Los Angeles Rams to end the season.