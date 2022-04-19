3 ideal Seattle Seahawks trade scenarios for the 2022 NFL Draft

The Seattle Seahawks trade of Russell Wilson completely changed the dynamics for this organization. It came after Seattle finished in last place in the NFC West with a 7-10 record.

It also leads many to believe that head coach Pete Carroll and Co. are headed for a long-term rebuild. In short, these Seahawks are not anywhere near the caliber team as the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers in the division.

Heading into the 2022 NFL Draft and boasting additional picks due to the aforementioned Wilson blockbuster with the Denver Broncos, let’s look at 3 ideal Seattle Seahawks trade scenarios.

Related: Updated 7-round Seattle Seahawks mock draft

Seattle Seahawks trade down from ninth spot, land franchise quarterback

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle netted first-round picks in 2022 and 2023 as well as other draft compensation from Denver for Mr. Wilson. General manager John Schneider has to be thinking about collecting even more draft capital by moving the first pick Seattle acquired in the blockbuster, the ninth selection in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Right now, it seems like the Seahawks will have to trade up from this selection in order to draft Liberty quarterback Malik Willis. We’re not sure if they want to use that capital given there’s other first-round quarterback prospects that could be had later.

The likes of Kenny Pickett (Pittsburgh) and Desmond Ridder (Cincinnati) could potentially be had in the bottom half of Round 1. Matt Corral (Mississippi) and Sam Howell (North Carolina) might very well be Day 2 prospects.

For Seattle, the idea would be to trade down from the ninth selection in order to acquire draft capital later in the annual event this year or down the road — adding more picks from the Wilson trade in an indirect manner.

Related: Top prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft

Seattle Seahawks trade back into the first round

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

This goes to our previous point. It’s all about Schneider’s team-building mentality. Boasting the 40th and 41st picks in the draft, Seattle has an ability to move up and down the board as a way to target specific players.

If one of the quarterbacks is on the board at the end of Round 1, moving up to acquire a fifth-year team option should be in the cards. Teams value that fifth-year option, which leads to a ton of movement at the end of the first round. Why wouldn’t Seattle want to acquire this flexibility as it embarks on a long-term rebuild?

Related: 2022 NFL Draft rumors

Seattle Seahawks trade DK Metcalf

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Let’s be realistic here. How much of a difference-maker is Metcalf going to be in the NFC West next season catching passes from Drew Lock or Geno Smith? This isn’t a knock on the former second-round pick from Mississippi. He’s an imposing physical specimen who has dominated at times in the past. Rather, it doesn’t move the needle against the Rams, 49ers and Cardinals in the NFC West.

In lieu of paying Metcalf what would be well north of $20 million annually on an extension, Seattle opts to move off him for more draft pick assets. That would likely include a first-round pick and change. Just look at the bounty the Kansas City Chiefs acquired for an older Tyreek Hill from the Miami Dolphins in a trade earlier this offseason.

DK Metcalf stats (2019-21): 216 receptions, 3,170 yards, 29 TD, 60% catch rate

That type of production from a 24-year-old receiver would require a huge bounty. Sure Seahawks fans would be upset initially. But this potential blockbuster would be done with both eyes on the future. That has to be the name of the game in the Pacific Northwest right now.

WATCH: Sportsnaut’s Carolyn Manno on the latest NFL rumors