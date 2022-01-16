Seattle Seahawks hoping to retain Pete Carroll, John Schneider

Although their franchise quarterback Russell Wilson may want to seek a trade away from the Seattle Seahawks, the team reportedly doesn’t plan to make any changes at general manager or head coach. As ESPN’s Chris Mortenson reported Sunday morning, team owner Jody Allen met with GM John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll, and “all systems are a go” for them to remain in their position for the 2022 season.

Mort was also quick to point out the team also plans to keep Wilson as their QB, noting that he still has two years remaining on his contract too. However, it may not be that simple. Wilson has recently spoken of his strong desire to win, and although he never mentioned wanting to leave Seattle, it’s possible he isn’t thrilled with the results heard from Thursday’s meeting either.

The Seahawks likely can’t afford to keep trying the same thing and expecting different results. Something has to give and if they experience more early struggles should they enter 2022 with the same trio at GM, coach and QB, either Carroll or Wilson would likely be the first to go.

Entering a pivotal offseason after finishing 7-10, their first losing season since selecting Russ in the third round back in 2012, the Seahawks hope to run it back yet again. Yet, one of the biggest hurdles they face when trying to improve their team is not having a first-round draft pick after sending it to the New York Jets in the Jamal Adams trade two seasons ago.

One area they can have some fun is via the free agent pool, where the Seahawks are projected to have over $40 million in cap space this offseason.

Seattle Seahawks may not have much of a choice by keeping Carroll

Some, like Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk have speculated that coach Carroll has a large buyout, with his total compensation rumored to be more than $15 million. It’s also believed that both Schneider and Carroll have recently received contract extensions within the past year or two. This makes it tougher to turn around and try and fire them shortly after.

Luckily, Seahawks fans should have their answers over the next few months once the offseason gets in full swing. We’ll see if the familiar faces of Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson are back for what would be their 11th season together.