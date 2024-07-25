New Seattle Mariners rumor reveals huge trade target they have gone ‘big’ for but continue to fail at landing

Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

A new rumor from a prominent MLB insider claims the Seattle Mariners have been trying hard to land one of the top sluggers in the game. However, their best efforts continue to be rebuffed by that star’s current team.

It has not been a good last couple of weeks for the Mariners. Entering July they had a sizable lead in the American League West and were one of the more dangerous teams in baseball. However, their lead in the division has completely evaporated and they are now a game behind rivals the Houston Astros ahead of today’s MLB games.

They got off to a strong start in 2024 because of their impressive starting pitching staff. However, their hitting has been a hindrance all season and the lineup has scored more than two runs just twice in their last nine games. They have only one victory in that time.

More than any other contender, Seattle badly needs to add big-time impact for the second half. And the team has been linked to several players that could be available on the trade block. But it seems they have been working hard to land one particular slugger but keep coming up short in discussions.

Vladimir Guerrero stats (2024): .296 AVG, .366 OBP, .488 SLG, 18 HR, 62 RBI, 52 R

Seattle Mariners have been working phones hard to make Vladimir Guerrero Jr. trade

During a Thursday livestream for Bleacher Report, MLB insider Jon Heyman was asked by a viewer if the Toronto Blue Jays could take the bold step of trading Vladimir Guerrero Jr. before July 30. While Heyman does not believe the four-time All-Star will be moved, he claimed the Seattle Mariners have been going “big” in recent weeks to try and make a trade.

However, their advances have obviously been consistently turned away by the Blue Jays.

Despite only having one year left on his contract and talks on a new contract talks having stalled, Toronto reportedly intends to hold on to their star first baseman at least for the rest of the season.

