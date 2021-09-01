Seattle Mariners promote GM Jerry Dipoto, extend Scott Servais

Feb 19, 2019; Glendale, AZ, USA; Seattle Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto answers questions from the media during spring training media day at the Glendale Civic Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Jerry Dipoto was named the Seattle Mariners’ first president of baseball operations on Wednesday.

Dipoto, who will continue to report directly to team chairman John Stanton, also joined manager Scott Servais in agreeing to multiyear contract extensions.

“Jerry is a creative, passionate leader with a clear vision for our franchise,” Stanton said. “Following the 2018 season, Jerry came to us with a plan for how to compete for and win championships. He was transparent on the difficulty, but also clear on the goals and milestones. In the two-and-a-half years since, he has led the baseball operations group through challenges on and off the field, while executing on the timeline he laid out.”

Servais, 54, owns a 419-422 record since being hired as the Mariners’ manager following the 2015 season. He is the second winningest manager in franchise history behind Lou Piniella (840 wins).

“Scott has done a terrific job in defining our team’s culture as one that is driven by process, hard work and heart,” Dipoto said. “That has allowed us to bring young, talented players to the Majors over the past three years and see them adjust and succeed as we build towards a team that competes for championships on an annual basis.

“The resiliency our club has shown in overcoming challenges on, and off, the field over the past two years have been a direct result of Scott’s leadership of the team and coaching staff.”

Seattle (71-62) resides 3 1/2 games behind the Boston Red Sox in the race for the second wild card in the American League entering Wednesday’s play.

“I am very positive about the makeup and direction of our team, in 2021 and beyond, so it’s exciting for me to look ahead to being with this group in this city for years to come,” Servais said.

–Field Level Media