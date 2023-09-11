Sean Payton ‘pleased’ with Russell Wilson’s decision making

Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Denver coach Sean Payton was “pleased” with the decision making of quarterback Russell Wilson in the Broncos’ 17-16 season-opening loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

Wilson was 27-of-34 passing for 177 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He did not throw an interception but was sacked twice while posting a 108.0 passer rating.

“I was pleased with the decision making. The key is to be able to run the ball and have the sustained success. We were able to do that at times,” Payton said Monday. “Part of that where the ball went was a byproduct of what we were seeing. Teams will be in and out of different coverage looks.”

The Broncos were without No. 1 wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (hamstring), while tight end Greg Dulcich left the game with a leg injury. Wilson threw at least one pass to 11 different players, but his longest completion was only 21 yards.

Payton chalked up some of Denver’s modest offensive numbers (including 94 rushing yards) to each team having just six possessions.

“Points then become at a premium. Generally speaking, you’re between 10 and 12 possessions a game,” he said. “Part of it was a result of both teams having long, sustained drives, overcoming some third downs, maybe some penalties to keep drives moving. It was a little unusual that way.

“If you told me we were going to win the turnover battle (or) we were going to win the rushing battle against that team, I would’ve been really happy and said that more than likely we were going to win the game. But it wasn’t the case.”

Denver is 0-1 along with Kansas City and the Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC West. The Broncos will play host to Washington in Week 2 before road games at Miami and Chicago ahead of a Week 5 showdown in Denver against the New York Jets.

–Field Level Media