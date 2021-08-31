Sean Payton: New Orleans Saints expect to be displaced at least one month

The roads are empty around downtown and the Superdome as the effects of Hurricane Ida begin to be felt in New Orleans on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. Nolaidasun01

Saints head coach Sean Payton advised his team to be prepared to spend the first four weeks of the 2021 regular season away from New Orleans as recovery efforts go on following Hurricane Ida.

The Saints are working out at The Star — the home facility of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas — this week and begin the season Sept. 12 against the Green Bay Packers.

Logistics remain on hold for the month of September, but Payton said the Saints are preparing as if they won’t be able to return for the first four weeks of the regular season.

The Week 1 game with the Packers is unlikely to be held in New Orleans as scheduled. With the Dallas Cowboys away from their home AT&T Stadium that week, Payton said the Saints would welcome an invitation to host Green Bay there since his team already is in the Dallas area.

Tulane moved its college football opener with Oklahoma scheduled for Saturday from Louisiana to Norman, Okla. LSU is practicing this week at NRG Stadium in Houston in advance of its opener at UCLA on Saturday night.

The Saints are scheduled to be on the road for Week 2 (Carolina Panthers) and Week 3 (New England Patriots) before hosting the New York Giants in Week 4 (Oct. 3).

The hurricane made landfall Sunday as a Category 4 storm with winds of 150 mph.

Related: NFL games today – Full TV schedule, game info, and much more

–Field Level Media