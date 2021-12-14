WATCH: Sean Payton Netflix movie getting absolutely blasted after trailer release

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin James as New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton? A comedy that starts with the Super Bowl-winning head coach being suspended for the entire 2012 season due to his role in Bountygate?

Adam Sandler’s wife and son haveing featured roles in the original Netflix comedy?

These are some of the backdrops to a new movie called “Home Team,” which is slated to be released on the streaming service January 28.

Check the trailer out. It really is something. Not in a good way.

Kevin James and Taylor Lautner partner up for HOME TEAM, based on the true story of New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton.



Taking the field January 28. 🏈 pic.twitter.com/c5AKM413OC — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) December 14, 2021

First off, we have to ask ourselves what went through the minds of the individuals who cast Kevin James as Sean Payton?

I love Kevin James but him playing Sean Payton in a movie is just weird pic.twitter.com/LYuBJTC7fL — Matt Eurich (@MattEurich) December 14, 2021

What is even happening here? We love ourselves some Kevin James. Dude was brilliant in “Paul Blart: Mall Cop.” Let’s not even get into his role as Doug Heffernan on “The King of Queens.” Comedic brilliance.

Turning something as serious as the Bountygate scandal into a comedy is pretty darn interesting. Attempting to make it the modern version of a “Mighty Ducks” or “The Sandlot” movie is also what we’d call rather interesting.

The funniest thing here is that Sean Payton actually signed off on the movie. He saw the script and the main actor playing him and thought it was an absolutely brilliant idea. Those who saw the trailer did not agree.

Sean Payton Netflix movie “Home Team” absolutely roasted

you know the "Kevin James plays Sean Payton" movie is good because the trailer ends with an extended "kids explosively vomiting" sequence

not only does the movie have an explosive vomit scene, the people who made the movie think the explosive vomit scene is one of the best parts pic.twitter.com/1cJ01Ob9ae — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) December 14, 2021

The hell is this? — Jeremy Cabler (@JeremyCabler) December 14, 2021

making an, uh, let's call it inspirational comedy out of sean payton getting suspended for covering up a cash bounty system that operated under his purview is really a whole host of choices — [email protected]!g (@cdgoldstein) December 14, 2021

Sean Payton obstructed reporting efforts to learn about his suspension year and has passed up opportunities to reflect on it constructively and now Kevin James is playing him in a movie where children scream “Ow, my Butthole!” and projectile vomit on each other. That’s funny. https://t.co/DFy2D1phLE — robertklemko (@RobertKlemko) December 14, 2021

Sean Payton finally gets to finish serving his BountyGate punishment, by having Kevin James play him in an NFL-funded Netflix comedy about his year-long suspension. https://t.co/zHDFo9ClDQ — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) December 14, 2021

Still cannot understand why they picked Kevin James to play Sean 🤷🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️ — ⚜️🎭Fleur de Lindsay🖤💛 (@FleurdeLindsay) December 14, 2021