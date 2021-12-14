WATCH: Sean Payton Netflix movie getting absolutely blasted after trailer release

Kevin James as New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton? A comedy that starts with the Super Bowl-winning head coach being suspended for the entire 2012 season due to his role in Bountygate?
Adam Sandler’s wife and son haveing featured roles in the original Netflix comedy?
These are some of the backdrops to a new movie called “Home Team,” which is slated to be released on the streaming service January 28.
Check the trailer out. It really is something. Not in a good way.
First off, we have to ask ourselves what went through the minds of the individuals who cast Kevin James as Sean Payton?
What is even happening here? We love ourselves some Kevin James. Dude was brilliant in “Paul Blart: Mall Cop.” Let’s not even get into his role as Doug Heffernan on “The King of Queens.” Comedic brilliance.
Turning something as serious as the Bountygate scandal into a comedy is pretty darn interesting. Attempting to make it the modern version of a “Mighty Ducks” or “The Sandlot” movie is also what we’d call rather interesting.
The funniest thing here is that Sean Payton actually signed off on the movie. He saw the script and the main actor playing him and thought it was an absolutely brilliant idea. Those who saw the trailer did not agree.