Sean Payton has a location preference in quest for NFL head coaching gig

After spending a season away from the NFL after coaching the New Orleans Saints for 15 seasons from 2006-21, Sean Payton’s return to the sidelines feels inevitable.

Payton initially stepped down from coaching the Saints after the conclusion of the 2021 football year and later joined FOX Sports. He currently works in the studio as an analyst, working the FOX NFL Sunday show. While Payton currently works with FOX, the belief all along is that the 58-year-old will eventually head back to leading an NFL team.

He technically is still under contract with the Saints, yet they have since promoted Dennis Allen to the lead chair. If Payton suddenly decides he wants to coach again, he would be a member of the Saints, leading to an awkward scenario.

Yet, the Saints know they have options. One is to trade Payton elsewhere, to which general manager Mickey Loomis has mentioned he has a specific trade cost in mind should he have to part with his Super Bowl-winning coach. Some have suggested the price would include multiple first-round picks.

As for Payton himself, he too has options. The Saints could play hardball with their former coach, or they could show him more respect by allowing his football life to continue on elsewhere, knowing they will receive some form of trade compensation.

Several teams would certainly jump into the fray for the coach with a career win percentage of .631, but Payton has also indicated he won’t just jump at the first opportunity. If he’s going to return, he wants it to be the ideal coaching scenario.

Sean Payton is believed to prefer Los Angeles location

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Most NFL coaches don’t really get a chance to pick and choose their job location, and that’s obviously not an option for Payton either. But he is human, and Payton does have a preference for some gigs over others.

According to Ian Rapoport, Payton’s ideal coaching destination would be to remain in Los Angeles, yet many have not ruled out a return to the Saints either. As of now, both LA destinations seem like a dream, but the possibility of one, and possibly even both jobs opening up can’t be ruled out.

The Chargers, a popular preseason Super Bowl pick, are underperforming yet again. Many believe another year of missing the postseason could lead to Brandon Staley’s firing.

Others have suggested Sean McVay could opt to essentially trade spots with Payton, getting involved in sports broadcasting in some way. This belief has only since grown thanks to the Rams’ struggles just a year after winning Super Bowl LVI.

In other words, while it may seem strange for a coach to call his shot before either gig is available, it’s possible Payton’s dream could become reality later this offseason. The only question is, which one?