Sean Monahan’s two goals lift Habs over Kraken

Sean Monahan scored twice to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 4-2 win over the visiting Seattle Kraken on Monday night.

Josh Anderson had a goal and an assist, Tanner Pearson also scored and Sam Montembeault made 31 saves for the Canadiens, who had lost three of four (1-2-1).

Vince Dunn had a goal and an assist, Jared McCann also scored and Philipp Grubauer made 26 saves for the Kraken, who have lost five in a row (0-4-1).

Monahan scored his first goal in 15 games to give the Canadiens a 1-0 lead at 4:03 of the first period.

Seattle turned the puck over in its zone for the second time in 2 1/2 minutes and Josh Anderson passed it to Monahan for a redirection from in close.

The Kraken had six giveaways in the opening period.

Grubauer turned away Pearson’s wraparound try in the first period, but Pearson jumped on a loose puck in the crease and scored at 3:12 of the second to extend the lead to 2-0 and end his 19-game goal drought.

The Canadiens went on a power play after Adam Larsson was called for tripping Juraj Slafkovsky as he drove to the net and Montreal scored with the man advantage to extend the lead to 3-0 at 6:58 of the second period.

Cole Caufield passed to Nick Suzuki just below the goal line and he sent a one-timer pass to Monahan, who scored with a one-timer of his own for his first multi-goal game since Jan. 18, 2022, his final season with the Calgary Flames.

Montreal defenseman Mike Matheson lost his stick and McCann took advantage by scoring with a wrist shot from the inside edge of the right circle while defended by Matheson to cut the lead to 3-1 at 14:05 of the second.

The Kraken trimmed it to 3-2 at 4:49 of the third when Dunn scored with a slap shot from the high slot while on a power play.

Anderson sealed it, however, with an empty-net goal with 32 seconds left.

