Sean McVay contract extension expected before Week 1, Los Angeles Rams HC ‘feels good’ about talks

Months after Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay celebrated a Super Bowl by weighing retirement to pursue a television gig, one of the NFL’s brightest minds is now looking forward to a contract extension this year.

Much like Rams’ star Aaron Donald, McVay weighed a future away from the field this offseason. While some consideration might have been given to walking away from the Rams after winning a Super Bowl, it appears the greater motivation was to create leverage in contract negotiations.

Donald turned his thoughts on retirement into becoming one of the highest paid NFL players ever. With the future Hall of Famer returning to the team in 2022 and being paid a salary more in line with his ability, it appears the same will happen for McVay.

Speaking to reporters before training camp, McVay expressed optimism that a contract extension with Los Angeles is signed before Week 1. While he wouldn’t provide a specific timetable, he does believe it’s more than likely the two sides reach an agreement before September.

“I do feel really good about the direction and all the conversations that have been had as it relates to myself and Les.” Los Angeles Rams HC Sean mcVay on contract talks (H/T Sarah Barshop)

It comes as no surprise that the Rams are making this a priority. After the team posted a combined 31-45-1 record in five years with Jeff Fisher, Los Angeles is now home to one of the best NFL teams. McVay has one of the best career winning percentages in NFL history through his first five seasons, bringing home the Lombardi Trophy once in two Super Bowl appearances.

Sean McVay record: 55-26 (.679) in regular season, 7-3 in postseason

Projecting a Sean McVay contract extension

While NFL coaching salaries are much tougher to find than contract details on players, there are only a select few coaches making more than $15 million per season.

Based on the rising NFL salary cap and soaring revenue, salaries for coaches are skyrocketing just as they are for players. McVay is also one of the youngest coaches in the NFL and his track record of success with multiple quarterbacks proves he is more than just a high-profile coach carried by a star.

Realistically, the Rams are likely preparing to pay McVay at least $23 million per season on his next contract. There are also ways for a team owner to include incentives in the deal or they can find other legal avenues to strengthen the financial structure of the deal.

Either way, McVay is staying in Los Angeles on the Rams’ sideline and he’ll soon become one of the highest-paid coaches in professional sports. Whenever he decides to retire, a broadcasting gig will be waiting for him.