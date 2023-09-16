Sean McVay provides big update on Cooper Kupp’s injury status

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams were able to get out to a red-hot start, throwing for 334 yards in a convincing 30-13 victory over the Seattle Seahawks last week despite the absence of their best offensive player. Cooper Kupp didn’t play in Week 1, as he continues to fight through his hamstring injury, and the Super Bowl MVP is still on injured reserve, which means he’s out through at least Week 4.

However, a new update from head coach Sean McVay suggests the Rams may not be without their top weapon for much longer. In fact, Coach McVay believes there’s a chance Kupp is back in time for their Week 5 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“We are hopeful about that. I want to be careful to say, but the reason that we put him on IR was so that you know if it’s going to be those four weeks that he’s mandated to be able to miss and then we can take him off of the IR and be available for that fifth week. That was the reason that we made that decision that we did last week because you don’t know what’s going to really come up. It doesn’t put a timetable on really rushing him back, allowing him to be able to go throughout a thorough process. He’s so conscientious and I think he wanted to be out there so bad that sometimes it’s, all right, well let’s protect you from you because you’re such an elite competitor. I want to be careful to put the cart before the horse that they say, but I’m hopeful about that.” Rams coach Sean McVay on Cooper Kupp’s health

Related: Unlock Fantasy Sports Success – Get FREE Insights From Dr. Roto and His Team Of Fantasy Winners

Kupp is by far the Rams’ most reliable target, but his injury has also led to more opportunities for players like Tutu Atwell and rookie fifth-round pick Puka Nacua, who each had 119 yards a piece in Week 1. Kupp’s eventual return will bite into their target share, but at least the Rams have found two other receivers who can contribute at a moment’s notice.

Related: DraftKings Week 2 picks: Top value plays and most overrated