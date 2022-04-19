Sean Manaea, Padres send Reds to 7th straight loss

Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Manny Machado hit a two-run, first-inning homer and Sean Manaea held visiting Cincinnati to one run over six innings Monday night as the San Diego Padres scored a 4-1 win to hand the Reds a seventh straight defeat.

Cincinnati’s lone run came on a first-inning homer by Tommy Pham, who hit .226 while with the Padres the last two seasons. Pham had three of the Reds’ six hits.

Machado had three hits and Austin Nola added two for the Padres, who have won two in a row.

After Pham gave the Reds a quick 1-0 lead, Nola opened the San Diego first with a single off Nick Lodolo (0-2). Machado followed with his second homer of the season, a low liner into the left field seats.

The Padres added single runs in the fourth and seventh innings.

Manaea (2-1) gave up one run on six hits and two walks with six strikeouts, leaving him with a 1.42 ERA through three starts for the Padres. He threw 60 of his 78 pitches for strikes.

Relievers Steven Wilson (two strikeouts) and Pierce Johnson (one) followed Manaea with perfect innings. Taylor Rogers picked up his fifth save in as many appearances with the Padres.

San Diego pitchers retired 14 of the last 15 Reds they faced.

The Padres’ third run came against Lodolo. Jurickson Profar drew a one-out walk in the fourth and came around on two-out singles by Jorge Alfaro and Ha-Seong Kim. Lodolo gave up three runs on six hits and two walks with eight strikeouts in five innings.

Machado opened the Padres’ seventh with a double over Pham’s head in left. He moved to third on a groundout and scored on Luke Voit’s sacrifice fly to right. Machado has third games with three or more hits through the first five games of San Diego’s 10-game homestand.

