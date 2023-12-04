Sean Couturier scores in OT, Flyers sweep 2-game set with Penguins

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Sean Couturier scored at the 3:55 mark of overtime to lift the host Philadelphia Flyers past the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1 on Monday.

It was Couturier’s second overtime goal this season and the sixth of his career.

Tyson Foerster also scored for the Flyers, who swept the home-and-home matchup with their in-state rival. The Flyers won 4-3 in a shootout Saturday in Pittsburgh.

Travis Konecny added two assists Monday, including the primary pass on the game-winner. Flyers goaltender Carter Hart made 31 saves.

Sidney Crosby scored the lone goal for the Penguins. Goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 31 shots.

Philadelphia’s Travis Sanheim shot the puck off the post at 3:05 of overtime. On Pittsburgh’s next trip down the ice, Crosby ripped a wrist shot wide before the Flyers converted their final chance.

Bryan Rust fired a wrist shot from the point at 10:35 of the first period, but Hart was in position to make the save and cover the puck.

Konecny corralled the puck just past center ice and skated in short-handed at 17:02 but had his shot knocked away by Nedeljkovic.

The Penguins went ahead 1-0 when Crosby connected with 46 seconds remaining. Jake Guentzel sent a crisp pass in front of the crease and Crosby capitalized.

Konecny broke through with another short-handed breakaway at 3:02 of the second, yet his shot glove-side was stopped by Nedeljkovic again.

The Flyers equalized at 1 at 9:46 when Foerster registered his fifth goal of the season, marking his third straight game with a goal.

The Penguins soon regained the offensive momentum with a flurry of shots. Evgeni Malkin had the best opportunity but was denied by Hart at 15:50.

Nedeljkovic turned away a slap shot by Cam Atkinson at 5:50 of the third period.

Atkinson missed another opportunity, this time at 10:04, with an initial shot and then again as the loose puck slid through the crease.

Marcus Pettersson responded for Pittsburgh with a strong wrist shot saved by Hart in his glove at 10:49.

Both teams had chances but couldn’t convert in the final minute and the game went to overtime.

