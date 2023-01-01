Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett expected to play against Jets

Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

As the Seattle Seahawks look to keep their playoff hopes alive Sunday, they’ll have wide receiver Tyler Lockett back on the field, per multiple reports.

Lockett is expected to slot into his usual No. 2 receiver role as the Seahawks (7-8) face the New York Jets (7-8) in a critical game in Seattle.

Lockett, 30, broke a bone in his hand in a Week 15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Several days later, he had 10 screws and a plate inserted in his hand.

He missed last week’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs but returned to the practice field this week, working back to a full practice by Friday.

“He did quite well,” coach Pete Carroll said Friday. “There was no indication of anything bothering him catching the ball. Right from the first time he came out here.”

Lockett is 16th in the NFL in receptions with 78 and leads Seattle with eight TD receptions. He needs 36 yards for his fourth straight 1,000-yard season.

