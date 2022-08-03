Seahawks QB showdown remains timeshare

Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Geno Smith and Drew Lock are engaged in a quarterback competition to replace Russell Wilson as the starting quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks.

One week into training camp, the battle in Seattle is too close to call.

Offensive coordinator Shane Waldron said Smith did receive more reps with the first-team offense and operated red-zone drills on Tuesday, but the decision on the starting quarterback has only one deadline: “Denver.”

The Seahawks open the regular season in primetime against the Broncos, who have no such quarterback questions: Wilson is at the helm for new head coach Nathaniel Hackett in Denver.

“We do have a plan,” Waldron said. “And so we’re just going with our plan here, really evaluating those guys, evaluating everything they’re doing.”

Lock is the new quarterback in the room, acquired in the trade with the Broncos that sent Wilson to Denver. Smith re-signed with the Seahawks and previously served as Wilson’s backup.

“Right now, the way it has worked out, Geno has been a little bit more with the ones than Drew,” Waldron said. “But there is some mixing and matching going on, and we will continue to do that throughout camp and until the time that we make the decision.”

