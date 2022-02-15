Seahawks promote Clint Hurtt to defensive coordinator

Jun 11, 2019; Renton, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive line coach Clint Hurtt (right) talks with wide receiver D.K. Metcalf (14) following a drill during minicamp practice at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Seahawks promoted defensive line coach Clint Hurtt to defensive coordinator on Tuesday.

Hurtt replaces Ken Norton Jr., who was fired by the Seahawks on Jan. 18 after four seasons.

Seattle also confirmed the hiring of Sean Desai as associate head coach-defense and Karl Scott as the defensive passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach.

“It’s great to get everybody in the building for the first time together with our new staff and the new outlook that we have for the season,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said. “The fresh start feels exciting, and we’re looking forward to guys stepping up into their roles.

“The newness with Clint taking over on defense and working together with an old friend of his in Sean Desai gives us a really exciting outlook for the future. Being able to bring in a guy the caliber of Karl Scott to take over the secondary, we’re very fortunate to have landed him as the passing game coordinator.”

Hurtt, 43, coached the defensive line at several college programs and spent three years on the Chicago Bears’ staff before coming to Seattle in 2017.

Desai, 38, was Chicago’s defensive coordinator last season. He was the Bears’ defensive quality control coach (2013-18) and safeties coach (2019-20) before being promoted to DC.

Scott, 36, coached the Minnesota Vikings’ defensive backs in 2021 after holding the same role in the college ranks at Alabama, Texas Tech and Louisiana Tech.

“We’re excited about it every year at this time, but maybe more than ever in that it just seems like it’s new and fresh and ready to get rolling,” Carroll said.

The Seahawks (7-10) missed the playoffs for just the second time in 10 years in 2021 after finishing 28th in the NFL in total defense.

On offense, the Seahawks named Andy Dickerson as line coach and hired Sanjay Lal as the passing game coordinator and receivers coach. Running backs coach Chad Morton added the title of run game coordinator.

