Seahawks place Marquise Goodwin (shoulder, wrist) on IR

The Seattle Seahawks put wide receiver Marquise Goodwin on injured reserve, one of several roster moves the team made Saturday.

Goodwin, who has battled shoulder and wrist injuries and was held out of practice this week, will be replaced on the roster by linebacker Vi Jones, signed off the practice squad.

Seattle also elevated tight end Tyler Mabry and wide receiver Cade Johnson off the practice squad in advance of the Seahawks’ Sunday home game against the New York Jets.

Goodwin, 32, has 27 receptions for 387 yards and four touchdowns this season. For his career, he has 187 receptions for 3,023 yards and 18 touchdowns in 102 games (44 starts) over nine seasons with Buffalo (2013-16), San Francisco (2017-19), Chicago (2021) and Seattle.

Jones has appeared in three NFL games this year, the first game action of his career.

Mabry has appeared in six games, while Johnson has one appearance to date.

–Field Level Media