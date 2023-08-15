Seahawks activating LB Jordyn Brooks from PUP list

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Jordyn Brooks passed a physical and will come off the physically unable to perform list, the team announced Tuesday.

Brooks, 25, is just seven months removed from surgery to repair a torn right ACL suffered in a Week 17 win against the New York Jets on New Year’s Day.

Brooks was the Seahawks’ leading tackler in both 2022 (161) and 2021 (184).

Seattle’s first-round pick (27th overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft, Brooks has recorded 402 tackles (15 for losses) with two sacks and two fumble recoveries in 47 games (39 starts).

Safety Jamal Adams and defensive tackles Bryan Mone and Austin Faoliu remain on the PUP list for the Seahawks, who continue the preseason Saturday night against the visiting Dallas Cowboys.

–Field Level Media