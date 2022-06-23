sdy to compete with Natus Vincere at IEM Cologne

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Rifler Viktor “sdy” Orudzhev will compete for Natus Vincere at IEM Cologne, the team announced Thursday.

The 25-year-old Ukrainian’s decision to return comes on the heels of standing in for Kirill “Boombl4” Mikhaylov at the BLAST Premier Spring Finals in Lisbon, Portugal. Natus Vincere won the event to claim the $200,000 first prize, a World Final berth and 4,000 BLAST Premier points.

Also known as “somedieyoung,” sdy joins the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive roster on a free temporary loan from MAD Lions.

Natus Vincere’s roster includes Ukraine’s Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev and Valerii “b1t” Vakhovskiy as well as Russia’s Ilya “Perfecto” Zalutskiy and Denis “electroNic” Sharipov. Ukraine’s Andrey “B1ad3” Gorodenskiy is the coach.

–Field Level Media