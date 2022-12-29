fbpx
Published December 29, 2022

Scout joins LNG Esports roster

LNG Esports added former Edward Gaming mid laner Ye-chan “Scout” Lee to their 2023 League of Legends roster on Thursday.

Scout, 24, spent the past six-plus years with Edward Gaming, helping the club win the Summoner’s Cup in 2021 and capturing finals MVP honors for himself in the process. He also competed with SK Telecom 1.

Scout will join fellow South Korean Seung-yong “Tarzan” Lee and China’s Xin “PandaC” Qi, Huayu “Zika” Tang, Yuekai “Yuekai” Zhang and Minghang “Hang” Fu on LNG Esports’ roster.

–Field Level Media

