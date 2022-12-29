Scout joins LNG Esports roster

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

LNG Esports added former Edward Gaming mid laner Ye-chan “Scout” Lee to their 2023 League of Legends roster on Thursday.

Scout, 24, spent the past six-plus years with Edward Gaming, helping the club win the Summoner’s Cup in 2021 and capturing finals MVP honors for himself in the process. He also competed with SK Telecom 1.

[LNG LoL Roster Update] We are glad to announce that Lee “Scout” Ye-chan, the former EDG Mid Laner has official joined #LNG as a free agent 4 times league championship is a proof of his 8 years dedicated heart! With the FMVP of #Worlds2021, the chapter of 2023 LNG has begins pic.twitter.com/KSgVhZPK78 — LNG Esports (@LNG_Esports) December 29, 2022

Scout will join fellow South Korean Seung-yong “Tarzan” Lee and China’s Xin “PandaC” Qi, Huayu “Zika” Tang, Yuekai “Yuekai” Zhang and Minghang “Hang” Fu on LNG Esports’ roster.

