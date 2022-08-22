Scottie Scheffler tops automatic qualifiers for U.S. Presidents Cup team

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Scottie Scheffler and BMW Championship winner Patrick Cantlay lead the six automatic qualifiers for the 2022 U.S. Presidents Cup team announced Monday.

Australian Cameron Smith is the top qualifier for the International team.

The Presidents Cup will be contested at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C., the week of Sept. 20-25.

Joining Scheffler and Cantlay as U.S. qualifiers are Xander Schauffele, Sam Burns, Justin Thomas and Tony Finau.

Burns and Scheffler will make their Presidents Cup debuts. Scheffler, however, recorded a 2-0-1 record for the U.S. side at last year’ Ryder Cup, a dominating triumph for the Americans.

“Scottie is a tremendous competitor and someone who gained valuable experience last fall at Whistling Straits,” U.S. Team captain Davis Love III said in a release. “In 2022, we’ve seen his true potential shine as he’s ascended to the No. 1 player in the world, but also has cemented himself as a guy who has earned the respect of his peers and teammates. This will certainly be the first of many Presidents Cups for him.”

Love will announce six captain’s selections on Sept. 7 to round out the 12-member squad.

Joining Smith as automatic qualifiers for the International team are Hideki Matsuyama of Japan, South Korea’s Sungjae Im, Joaquin Niemann of Chile, Joohyung “Tom” Kim of South Korea, Canada’s Corey Conners, Australian Adam Scott and Mito Pereira of Chile.

Kim, Conners and Pereira will be making their debuts in the event, while Scott will make his 10th start for the International side.

International team captain Trevor Immelman will announce his four captain’s selections on Sept. 6.

–Field Level Media