Scott McLaughlin wins in Portland to make final five

Scott McLaughlin of New Zealand took the checkered flag at the Grand Prix of Portland on Sunday in Portland, Ore., securing his place in next week’s season finale.

McLaughlin’s 1.1792-second win over Australia’s Will Power ensured he finished top-five in the season-long points standings.

Power (the points leader), Josef Newgarden, Scott Dixon of New Zealand and Marcus Ericsson of Sweden qualified along with McLaughlin for next Sunday’s Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, where the winner will lift the Astor Challenge Cup.

“We did exactly what we needed to do this weekend, and that was win and get (the) max points and keep ourselves in the fight,” McLaughlin said. “Yeah, we’re a longshot. I don’t care. But we’re a shot.”

McLaughlin started from the pole and led 104 of the race’s 110 laps. Power started in second and only managed to grab the lead for two laps.

Dixon, Mexico’s Pato O’Ward and Graham Rahal rounded out the top five.

Last year’s IndyCar Series champion, Alex Palou of Spain, finished 12th in the race and could not crack the top five in points in order to defend his title.

