Scott Dixon earns milestone win at Honda Indy Toronto

Scott Dixon led 40 of 85 laps and ran away with the Honda Indy Toronto on Sunday for his 52nd career IndyCar Series victory.

The New Zealander tied the legendary Mario Andretti for the second-most wins all-time. The only man left to catch is A.J. Foyt, who won 67 races in his career.

“It’s amazing,” Dixon said. “To be close to Mario, every time I’m asked these questions, I’m just so thankful that we still have A.J. and him in the pits. We get to see them; we get to talk to them. It’s just fantastic.”

The checkered flag also ended a 23-race winless streak for Dixon.

The 41-year-old driver of the No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda beat pole-sitter Colton Herta by .8106 of a second.

Felix Rosenqvist of Sweden placed third. Graham Rahal and Sweden’s Marcus Ericsson rounded out the top five.

Ericsson, Dixon’s Chip Ganassi teammate who won the Indianapolis 500 in May, remains in the series points lead at 351, 35 more than Australia’s Will Power. Dixon, a six-time IndyCar Series champion, is now tied for fourth just 44 points behind Ericsson.

“Hopefully we’re kind of in the title hunt now,” Dixon said. “I’m hoping this is the start of the roll. I know the team definitely deserves it.”

