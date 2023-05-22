Schemy Schembechler issues apology for ‘flippant’ behavior

Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Short-lived Michigan assistant Glenn “Schemy” Schembechler apologized for his social media behavior that led to the Wolverines accepting his resignation only days after he was hired.

Schembechler’s Twitter account was suspended after he liked and shared other posts and messages, including suggestions that slavery and Jim Crow were positive and had the effect of strengthening Black families and individuals.

“Any words or philosophies that in any way seek to underplay the immeasurable suffering and long-term economic and social inequities that hundreds of years of slavery and the ‘Jim Crow’ era caused for Black Americans is wrong,” Schembechler said in a statement issued through a public relations firm based in Arizona. “I was wrong. We must never sanitize morally unsanitary, historical behaviors that have hindered the Black community, or any other community. There are no historical silver linings for the experience of our brothers and sisters.”

Athletic director Warde Manuel and head football coach Jim Harbaugh released a statement on Saturday night clarifying that Schembechler, 53, was not a member of the staff three days after he announced he would have a role at Michigan.

“We are aware of some comments and likes on social media that have caused concern and pain for individuals in our community,” the statement read. “Michigan Athletics is fully committed to a place where our coaches, staff and student-athletes feel welcome and where we fully support the University’s and Athletic Department’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.”

Schembechler is the son of late Michigan coach Bo Schembechler, who coached the Wolverines for 20 seasons and for whom Harbaugh played from 1983-86.

