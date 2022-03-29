Schedule altered for 2022 LPL Spring Split playoffs

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

A portion of the 2022 League of Legends Pro League Spring Split playoffs has been rescheduled due to COVID-19 concerns in China.

Per the league on Tuesday, the matches through Thursday will go on as scheduled before play will resume on April 8.

“Due to the current Covid situation, to protect the health and safety of our players, coaches, team personnel, and staff, we have decided to postpone the original playoffs schedule until April 8th and onwards,” the LPL said. “The games will be played remotely.

“The time for the Spring Split Finals will be announced later.”

The adjusted schedule is shown below.

