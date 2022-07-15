Former Super Bowl champ declares Dak Prescott as NFL’s most overrated player

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

We all have our opinions on overrated and underrated players. That doesn’t exclude former NFL players or current football analysts, like Chris Canty, who was an 11-year vet at the highest level of the sport. He suggests Dak Prescott is the NFL’s most overrated player, but he also has a few more names to add to the list.

Canty now works as the co-host of ESPN Radio’s ‘Canty & Carlin’ afternoon show with Chris Carlin. But in his football-playing heyday, Canty was a key member of the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants defensive lines. He even helped the G-Men win Super Bowl XLVI, taking down Tom Brady’s New England Patriots in 2012.

In all, Canty started 128 regular season games, tallying 22.5 sacks, but now he’s providing his insight to anyone who’s interested. One of his most recent takes might get a few Cowboys and even Giants fans stirred up.

Dak Prescott leads Chris Canty’s list of NFL’s most overrated players

I couldn’t necessarily tell you my five most overrated players in the NFL. That takes a certain amount of time to dive into. But it’s a fascinating topic, and since one former player was recently tasked with answering the interesting question, we figured we’d pass along his thoughts on the matter.

According to Chris Canty here are the most overrated players currently in the NFL, whether you agree or not.

Dak Prescott, quarterback, Dallas Cowboys Christian McCaffrey, running back, Carolina Panthers Saquon Barkley, running back, New York Giants Khalil Mack, edge rusher, Los Angeles Chargers Derwin James, safety, Los Angeles Chargers

Don’t agree? I’m sure plenty of Cowboys, Giants, Chargers, and of course Panthers fans don’t agree either. That’s what makes it fun. Canty’s opinion is his own. Clearly he feels CMC’s injury history has taken him down a notch or two, but you’d be hard-pressed to find anyone suggesting he’s not one of the best running backs in the game, when healthy. That’s the key part. He’s played just 10 games since the end of 2019.

Dak Prescott, commonly ranked as a top-10 quarterback, led the highest-scoring offense in football a season ago, but Canty thinks he gets too much credit. We’ll quickly find out just how well Prescott adjusts without Amari Cooper in 2022.

Since winning Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2018 after being the second overall pick, Saquon Barkley has gained just 1,630 yards in the past three years. The Giants have yet to commit to their once world-class running back long-term.

Is Barkley still a top-five or even top-10 running back? Last season he wasn’t but he was also coming off a torn ACL. SaQuads (even if he hates that nickname), will hope to prove his doubters wrong in 2022. And behind a revamped offensive line, luck is on his side.

Then there’s the Chargers duo. How can a safety be among the most overrated players in football? Derwin James flashed game-changing talent, even as a rookie, but he too experienced injury troubles, deterring his effectiveness the past two seasons. But at 25, James’ best years are likely ahead of him, and even now, it’s hard to argue against the idea of him being among the game’s best.

Khalil Mack is one of the most feared pass-rushers in football. We’ve seen him wreck gameplans for years, whether it’s with the Raiders or the Chicago Bears. Is he overrated? I don’t know, but he adds an elite skillset that the Chargers desperately crave.

Is Chris Canty’s list of overrated NFL players wrong? Of course not! It’s his list. He has the right to feel any which way about any player(s), I’m simply stating how each of these players is quite good, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they aren’t still overrated, to a degree.

