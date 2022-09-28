Save Big With Hulu + Live TV’s Latest Deal

If you haven’t already heard, Hulu’s offering an exceptional deal that you won’t want to miss out on. The best part? It’s not only for first-time customers. With a discounted three-month subscription to Hulu + Live TV, you can access over 75 channels, top-rated Hulu Originals, Disney Plus entertainment content, ESPN sports games, and more. Let’s break down the promo to see how much you’ll save.

So what’s this Hulu deal all about?

We’re glad you asked. Instead of paying the typical $69.99 per month for the ad-supported Hulu + Live TV plan, you can pay just $49.99 for three months if you sign up before Oct. 5. Usually, promos are only for brand new customers. But this deal satisfies both new and existing streaming-service lovers (as long as you haven’t been a Hulu subscriber in the past month).

Translation? You can save about $60 over the course of three months. Now we’re talkin’.

What do I get with Hulu + Live TV?

burdun – stock.adobe.com

Hulu + Live TV stands out from competitors because of its comprehensive lineup, including access to Disney Plus and ESPN Plus. While the current deal is only for the ad-supported plan, there are two different Hulu + Live TV options to choose from.

Plan Regular Monthly Cost Channels Ads? Promo? Hulu + Live TV $69.99 75+ Yes Yes, $20/month for 3 months Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV $75.99 75+ No No

Hulu + Live TV with Disney Plus and ESPN Plus

Hulu + Live TV typically costs $69.99 per month to access over 75 live and on-demand channels. But with the current deal available, you’ll get $20 off per month for three whole months, dropping down the cost to $49.99.

Whether you’re a die-hard sports fan who needs to catch every game live on ESPN, or you’re a sucker for prime entertainment channels like Comedy Central, MTV, or TBS, Hulu + Live TV has it all. It’s even a great option for the kids because it comes with access to Disney Plus, including the all-time favorites from Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and Disney, of course.

For those who can’t live without the award-winning Hulu Originals like “The Handmaid’s Tale,” Hulu + Live TV will undoubtedly satisfy that craving. Need your daily dose of breaking news? You guessed it — Hulu + Live TV can provide that, too.

The only downside to this plan is that the on-demand content has ads, but for some, that’s not a bother. Plus, you can never go wrong with paying less (saving money on the ad-free plan, and then saving even more by signing up before the deal ends — a win-win).

Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV with Disney Plus and ESPN Plus

The second option is a little more expensive, coming in at $75.99 per month — but that slight price raise gives you a seamless, ad-free version of Hulu + Live TV. In terms of content, you’ll benefit from the same 75+ live and on-demand channels as the ad-supported plan, as well as Disney Plus and ESPN Plus.

From sports and entertainment to news and kid-friendly content, you’ll find something for everyone in the family to enjoy. And, you won’t have to hear the kids complain about those pesky ad breaks.

Save now and sign up

Head to Hulu.com/live-tv/ to grab the $49.99-a-month-for-three-months deal before it’s gone.