Sandy Alcantara’s struggles continue as Giants top Marlins

Rookie Casey Schmitt capped a three-run sixth inning with an RBI single and the San Francisco Giants continued reigning Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara’s disappointing season with a 4-3 victory over the visiting Miami Marlins on Friday night.

Mitch Haniger singled, doubled, drove in a run and scored another for the Giants, who won their fourth in a row.

Attempting to win for the first time since April 4, Alcantara (1-5) took a 2-1 lead into the sixth but hurt his own cause by first walking LaMonte Wade Jr. and then throwing away Thairo Estrada’s infield single, putting runners at second and third.

Sacrifice flies by J.D. Davis and Michael Conforto tied the game and then gave the Giants a 3-2 lead, before Haniger singled and Mike Yastrzemski walked to set up Schmitt’s run-scoring hit.

The Marlins got one of the runs back in the eighth on a solo homer by Bryan De La Cruz, his fifth of the season.

But Tyler Rogers came on in place of his brother, Taylor, and got Jon Berti to pop up to end the eighth before throwing a 1-2-3 ninth with two strikeouts for his second save.

De La Cruz had earlier hit a two-run double in the sixth to give Miami its 2-1 lead. Jorge Soler, who had walked, and Luis Arraez, who had doubled, scored the runs.

Haniger’s double produced the Giants’ first run in the fourth.

Alcantara took the loss, allowing four runs and five hits in 5 2/3 innings. He walked three and struck out five.

Giants starter Anthony DeSclafani did not get a decision after throwing the first 5 1/3 innings, during which he gave up two runs and five hits. He walked two and struck out six.

Scott Alexander (4-0), who prevented further damage in the sixth after De La Cruz’s double by getting the final two outs of the inning, was credited with the win.

Arraez had three hits, including a double, for the Marlins, who out-hit the Giants 6-5.

–Field Level Media