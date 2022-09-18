Sandy Alcantara throws fifth complete game as Marlins beat Nationals

Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Right-hander Sandy Alcantara strengthened his case for the National League’s Cy Young Award. His fifth complete game led the Miami Marlins past the host Washington Nationals, 3-1, on Sunday afternoon.

Garrett Cooper hit the go-ahead solo home run in the sixth inning, and Bryan De La Cruz had Miami’s (60-87) two other RBI.

Alcantara allowed one walk, striking out seven batters as he lowered his ERA from 2.43 to 2.37. Three double plays helped Alcantara.

Alcantara’s fifth complete game, in which he allowed seven hits, is more than any team in the majors.

Alcantara, bidding to become the first Marlins pitcher to win the Cy Young, leads the majors with 212 2/3 innings.

Former Marlins pitcher Anibal Sanchez took the loss despite a quality start. He allowed four hits, two walks and two runs in six innings.

Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas was removed from the game in the fifth inning, but there was no immediate word on whether there was an injury.

Miami opened the scoring in the second inning. JJ Bleday fell behind 0-2 before working a leadoff walk. Bleday then stole second and scored on De La Cruz’s single to center.

Washington (51-95) tied the score 1-1 in the fourth. Alex Call drew a four-pitch walk, went to second on Cesar Hernandez’s single, advanced on a groundout and scored on Luis Garcia’s sacrifice fly.

Nationals rookie CJ Abrams stroked a two-out double in the fifth, but he was stranded on Israel Pineda’s groundout.

Cooper led off the sixth by homering on a 2-1 changeup. Cooper’s shot was measured at 426 feet.

Washington threatened in the eighth as Victor Robles and Call singled. Robles went to third on the latter play, and Call stole second to put two runners in scoring position with a pair of outs. However, Alcantara retired the next batter, Hernandez, on a line drive to center.

The Marlins extended their lead to 3-1 in the ninth as Luke Williams started the rally with a single. The speedy Williams took third on Jacob Stallings’ infield single. Williams then scored on De La Cruz’s groundout.

