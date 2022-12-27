San Francisco Shock reveal 2023 roster

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco Shock added ballyhooed rookies Hee-sang “HeeSang” Chae and Su-min “Max” Choi to their 2023 Overwatch League roster.

HeeSang, a DPS, and tank Max won the Contenders Pacific Showdown as part of O2 Blast, San Francisco’s academy team.

Also joining the all-South Korean team is support Jun-woo “Vindaim” Park, who played for O2 Blast in 2021 and spent last season with the Seoul Dynasty.

Support Se-jin “FiNN” Oh is returning to the Shock, as is Dong-hyun “Proper” Kim, who was both the Rookie of the Year and Most Valuable Player in the league in 2022.

The future of support Minki “Viol2t” Park with the Shock wasn’t immediately clear. He was not included on the team’s official roster announcement, posted to social media.

Viol2t is the team’s longest-tenured player, joining Oct. 24, 2018.

The Shock placed second in the Overwatch League playoffs in 2022, losing 4-3 to the Dallas Fuel, but took home the $500,000 prize for the runner-up.

–Field Level Media