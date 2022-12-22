San Francisco pummels No. 25 Arizona State

Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Khalil Shabazz had 26 points, seven rebounds and six assists to lead host San Francisco to a 97-60 upset Wednesday night over No. 25 Arizona State, which played without starting guard Desmond Cambridge Jr., who was out with a stomach illness.

Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley was ejected after his second technical foul of the second half with 4:15 remaining.

Cambridge is averaging 12.4 points for the Sun Devils, who had their nine-game winning streak snapped.

San Francisco (10-4) shot 57.1 percent both on 3-pointers (15 of 29) and overall (32 of 56).

The Sun Devils (11-2) made only 19 of 68 shots (27.9 percent) from the field, including 5 of 26 from 3-point range. They also struggled at the free-throw line, making 17 of 30.

Isaiah Hawthorne had 19 points, Tyrell Roberts 14 and Marcus Williams 11 for San Francisco.

Arizona State had 12 points each from DJ Horne and Duke Brennan.

San Francisco never trailed after taking a 9-0 lead more than four minutes into the game.

Arizona State missed its first six shots from the field and was 1 of 14 from the field by the time San Francisco built a 28-5 lead with 9:06 left in the first half.

The Dons took their largest lead of 32 points, 43-11, in the first half after a stretch of making 10 of 13 shots from the field.

San Francisco led 50-23 at halftime behind Hawthorne’s 10 points. Shabazz and Zane Meeks each had nine points.

Meeks made 3 of 4 from 3-point range to lead the Dons’ 9-of-18 performance from beyond the arc in the first half.

San Francisco made 51.4 percent of its shots from the field in the first half while Arizona State shot 25.9 percent (7 of 27).

Horne had 10 points in the first half while no other Sun Devils starter had more than four.

Jamiya Neal, starting in place of Cambridge, was scoreless at halftime after attempting one shot. He finished with a career-high 11 points.

Arizona State is ranked for the first time since the 2020-21 season and for the fourth season in Hurley’s eight years with the program.

