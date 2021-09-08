San Francisco Giants stay hot, rally to defeat Colorado Rockies

Sep 8, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Anthony DeSclafani (26) in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Crawford hit a home run, Brandon Belt had three hits and the San Francisco Giants rallied to defeat the Colorado Rockies 7-4 on Wednesday to become the first team to win 90 games.

LaMonte Wade Jr. had two hits, including a go-ahead two-run single in a four-run Giants ninth inning to give San Francisco (90-50) its sixth victory over its last seven games.

Elias Diaz hit a home run and doubled twice, Brendan Rodgers had two hits and Jon Gray came off the injured list to pitch five-plus innings, while also adding an RBI single for the Rockies (63-77).

The Giants entered with a one-game lead in the National League West over the Los Angeles Dodgers, who played at St. Louis later Wednesday.

Tyler Rogers (6-1) pitched a scoreless eighth inning to ear the victory and Jake McGee got the last three outs for his 30th save.

Leading 4-3 in the ninth inning, Rockies right-hander Carlos Estevez (2-4) walked leadoff hitter Buster Posey before giving up two singles to load the bases with no outs. Wade singled to right field put San Francisco in front 5-4 and pinch-hitter Evan Longoria delivered a two-out double for the game’s final margin.

Colorado chased San Francisco starter Anthony DeSclafani in the fifth inning. Diaz led off with a double, moved to third on a passed ball and one out later scored on a single by Gray for a 1-0 advantage.

Raimel Tapia and Rodgers singled to load the bases before Jarlin Garcia relieved DeSclafani. Charlie Blackmon’s force out brought home Gray and Trevor Story’s double off Wade’s glove in left scored Tapia to made it 3-0.

DeSclafani allowed three runs on seven hits and struck out five in 4 1/3 innings.

Gray cruised the first five innings but was roughed up in the sixth. Belt led off with a single, Wade beat the shift on a single to left and Crawford hit the next pitch into the seats in left to tie the game. It was his 20th home run of the season.

Kris Bryant followed with a single up the middle, ending Gray’s afternoon. Gray allowed three runs on six hits, walked one and struck out eight on 87 pitches.

The Rockies regained the lead in the bottom of the inning when Diaz led off with his 16th homer of the season to make it 4-3.

–Field Level Media