San Francisco 49ers veteran harasses Congressman with frightening direct message

Credit: Chris Humphreys-USA TODAY Sports

A former starter for the San Francisco 49ers has been outed for sending a scary and completely unnecessary message to a member of Congress from California.

Bruce Miller was a seventh-round selection in the 2011 NFL Draft that had a pretty solid career with the San Francisco 49ers. The Georgia native was a member of the roster for five seasons and made 13 starts a piece in 2012 and 2013. Years where the franchise went to the Super Bowl and NFC Conference Championship.

Also Read: NFL insider hints at when report into Commanders, Daniel Snyder could be released

However, he was out of the NFL three years later before making a surprise return to the league in 2020 with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Unfortunately he played in just eight games and his comeback bid at the start of the decade failed after just one season.

Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Since then, the former San Francisco 49ers veteran has faded away from the sport but he does not seem to be shy about making his political opinions known on social media. Earlier this week, California’s 14th Congressional District representative Eric Swalwell posted a scary screenshot of a message he received from Bruce Miller.

Bruce Miller stats (career): 85 games, 62 rushing yards, 736 receiving yards, 4 total TD

The message sent from the retired player with over 54,000 Twitter followers stated, “Almost time!!! Would you rather Guantanamo or just execution [expletive] traitor.” The post and screenshot can be seen below.

Former #49ers FB Bruce Miller has apparently sent threats to a member of Congress, Eric Swalwell.



Swalwell told reporters: "My family and staff are deeply disturbed by the threat of execution."



This type of behavior is never acceptable. pic.twitter.com/v6uFD8azle — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 18, 2023

Swalwell serves on the House Judiciary Committee and is a notable member of the Democratic Party. In a statement following the Tweet, the California congressman said, “My family and staff are deeply disturbed by the threat of execution … apparently by former 49er Bruce Miller. Threats of political violence are unacceptable.”

It is unclear what the one-time San Francisco 49ers talent believes Swalwell will be going to prison for. His Twitter account was locked after the story broke but has been reopened and is viewable. However, it seems all of his recent posts over the last nine years have been removed and only posts from 2014 and back are now shown.

It remains to be seen if Miller will face any punishment for his threatening direct message to Swalwell.