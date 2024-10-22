San Francisco 49ers reveals Christian McCaffrey return date but it’s not Week 8 against the Dallas Cowboys

Christian McCaffrey is reportedly getting closer to a return for the San Francisco 49ers. Unfortunately, it won’t be for a big Week 8 game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Sunday was a nightmare for the 49ers. After four quarters they were handed a definitive 28-18 loss by the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs. In the first half, top receiver Brandon Aiyuk suffered a season-ending ACL tear in his right knee. Then on Tuesday, it was revealed that fellow pass catcher Deebo Samuel is dealing with a “form of pneumonia” and has been hospitalized.

It has created a nightmare scenario for San Francisco and quarterback Brock Purdy ahead of their game on Sunday night. The team has already been without star running back Christian McCaffrey due to Achilles tendinitis. Now, more than ever before, they really need the three-time Pro Bowler to return to their backfield.

Well, on Monday San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed that McCaffrey is nearing a return. It just won’t be this week.

Christian McCaffrey likely to make San Francisco 49ers return in Week 10

“Christian McCaffrey is unlikely to be back at practice this week, per Kyle Shanahan.” ESPN 49ers reporter Nick Wagoner wrote on X this afternoon. “Shanahan says things going well in his recovery with the hope that perhaps he can return post-bye.

NFL Network league insider Ian Rapoport added on Monday that his sources have also suggested that Christian McCaffrey is on course for a return after the bye. Specifically Nov. 10 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In his absence, Jordan Mason has performed well. He is currently second in the league in rushing with 667 rushing yards after seven games.

However, McCaffrey offers a far better pass-catching threat than Mason and they desperately need that with Samuel and Aiyuk sidelined for the foreseeable future.

