WATCH: San Francisco 49ers’ Ricky Pearsall meets with first responders who saved his life

It was back on August 31 that San Francisco 49ers rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall was shot in the Union Square neighborhood of the city as he was shopping.

The incident was extremely scary, with initial reports indicating that the Florida product was in serious condition. Ultimately, he was shot in the chest. The bullet wound did not hit any organs and was through-and-through. Pearsall was released from the hospital one day later.

The youngster is on hand for San Francisco’s season opener against the New York Jets on Monday night. While he’s currently on the non-football injury list, Pearsall’s presence uplifted the 49ers and their fans in a big way.

Immediately ahead of the kickoff, Pearsall was seen with first responders who helped save his life after the shooting. It was a pretty darn emotional scene.

Sgt. Joelle Harrell was the first to arrive on to the scene after Ricky Pearsall was shot. She’s largely credited with saving his life.

“I know you don’t know me but please trust me, God is with us. It’s not your time, OK, it’s not your time. I want you to continue to breathe. Just breathe,” Sgt. Harrell said to Pearsall at the time.

A 17-year-old man was arrested for allegedly shooting Pearsall and has since been charged with attempted murder.