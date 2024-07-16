San Francisco 49ers news: Star rookie Ricky Pearsall injured heading into training camp

Credit: Robert Kupbens-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers were already going to rely on rookie first-round pick Ricky Pearsall this season. Their surprising selection of the former Florida Gator wide receiver this past spring made that clear.

With the whole Brandon Aiyuk situation up in the air now that he’s requested a trade, things are getting a bit clouded for the defending NFC champs as they open training camp.

Aiyuk’s trade request comes after an offseason of failed contract extension talks between the All-Pro and his team.

Shortly after reports of Aiyuk requesting a trade became public record, the 49ers made some news of their own.

They announced that Pearsall heads into training camp on the active/non-football injury list. This seems to suggest that Pearsall suffered an injuy away from football activities over the past few weeks after the off-season program wrapped up. The type of injury or its severity is not yet known. The 49ers can activate him at any time. That’s the silver lining here.

Ricky Pearsall injury clouds things for the San Francisco 49ers

Despite being seen as a reach by media, Pearsall’s selection in the first round of the NFL Draft drew praise around the league. There was a common belief that he’d make a huge impact with Brock Purdy tossing him the rock and Kyle Shanahan calling plays.

Again, we have no idea what the severity of the injury is. What we do know is that the announcement by San Francisco couldn’t have come at a worse time. San Francisco is opening camp. One of its top players could be a holdout. It’s first-round pick is injured. The timing is not ideal.