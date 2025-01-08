San Francisco 49ers announce significant roster change in releasing two-time Pro Bowler

The 2024 season proved disastrous for the San Francisco 49ers, falling far short of expectations following their Super Bowl appearance. Despite entering the season with a roster loaded with talent on both sides of the ball, a cascade of injuries derailed their championship aspirations.

The toll was particularly heavy on key players. Christian McCaffrey, the reigning Offensive Player of the Year, managed just four games before being sidelined with Achilles tendinitis and a knee injury. Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk’s season ended after seven games due to a torn ACL. First-round draft pick Ricky Pearsall missed six games after being shot in the chest during an attempted robbery. Defensive tackle Javon Hargrave’s season was cut short after three games when he suffered a torn pectoral muscle.

The devastating string of injuries led to a 6-11 record, marking the 49ers’ first playoff absence in four seasons. As the team shifts focus to the offseason, their primary goal remains signing quarterback Brock Purdy to an extension. However, general manager John Lynch has already announced one significant roster change for 2025.

San Francisco 49ers releasing two-time Pro Bowler, but hope to bring him back

Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Lynch confirmed the team will release Hargrave, a two-time Pro Bowler who signed a four-year, $84 million contract before the 2023 season.

“What I told Javon is that he’s a player we really like,” Lynch said, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “Same reason we went out and signed him, that hasn’t changed. He’s an impactful player. We did, we do, have some challenges. This doesn’t mean we can’t compete for his services.”

Hargrave earned Pro Bowl honors in 2023 during the 49ers’ Super Bowl run, recording seven sacks. However, his 2024 campaign was limited to just three games due to the pectoral injury. While Lynch expressed interest in bringing Hargrave back, he acknowledged that market conditions will ultimately determine that possibility.

Over nine seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles, and San Francisco, Hargrave has amassed 45.5 sacks, 79 quarterback hits, and four fumble recoveries.

