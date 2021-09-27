San Francisco 49ers cornerback Josh Norman has two bruised lungs

Sep 26, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Josh Norman (26) walks off the field during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Josh Norman is dealing with two bruised lungs after suffering a chest injury in Sunday night’s game that required an overnight stay in the hospital, NFL Network reported.

Norman was spitting up blood after the injury, which was due to tissue damage that caused internal bleeding, per the report. However, tests came back OK and Norman hopes to play in Week 4. The 49ers (2-1) host the Seattle Seahawks (1-2).

Norman, 33, was injured in the first half though it’s unclear how he was hurt.

He started against Green Bay and was credited with a tackle and a forced fumble. He played 30 snaps before leaving the game. Norman is in his first season with the Niners.

Norman has 15 career interceptions and 443 tackles in 122 games (97 starts). He was an All-Pro selection with the Carolina Panthers in 2015.

–Field Level Media