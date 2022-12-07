San Francisco 49ers star hilariously compares Brock Purdy to Peyton Manning

The final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Brock Purdy will make his first career NFL start on Sunday when his San Francisco 49ers host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Purdy came in and replaced an injured Jimmy Garoppolo during San Francisco’s Week 13 win over the Miami Dolphins. Mr. Irrelevant, as he is known, will now go up against a quarterback in Tom Brady who made his NFL debut when Purdy was less than a year old.

For the former Iowa State star, this is an opportunity to prove that teams overlooked him in a big way leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft. It also comes with a lot of pressure given that San Francisco has to be seen as a legitimate title contenders.

In speaking with the media, All-Pro left tackle and future Hall of Famer Trent Williams expressed confidence in his young quarterback. Williams also made a pretty hilarious comparison in the process.

“You would think he’s been in the league 15 years. If you’re talking he’ll say shut your a** up. He ain’t no timid rookie feeling his way around. He will get on your a**. You would think he’s like Peyton Manning or something,” Trent Williams on Brock Purdy.

Williams is not comparing a rookie quarterback making his first NFL start to an all-time great, right? He can’t be.

The hilarious thing here is that Williams’ comparison to Peyton Manning is all about taking control of the huddle and going after his teammates. It’s a rarity for a rookie, let alone someone who started the season as QB3 on the 49ers’ depth chart.

All aboard the Brock Purdy hype train for the San Francisco 49ers

Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

What do we expect Williams and his fellow teammates to say? They’re not going to throw Purdy under the bus and conclude it’s a lost season simply because a rookie is being tasked with starting moving forward.

But there’s a certain level of confidence in the 49ers’ locker room about what Purdy can bring to the table after he performed well in his first extensive regular-season action last week. That’s especially true given Purdy’s experience for the Cyclones.

“I just think when you are a four-year starter in a big conference you’ve just been in some pressure. You’ve done it a lot. You have to come in there as a freshman when you’re the youngest on the team. To be able to do that four years in a row, you can tell when guys have done that. They’ve just been under center a bunch. They understand just how to play the game. They’ve been in it a lot. They’ve been in a lot of situations. Now he needs to see there’s a huge different in the league. You can talk about a lot of things, but you can tell he’s been in it, and I think that’s how he knows how to play fast.” 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan on Brock Purdy

Experience in the Big 12 is one thing. Starting for a championship contender while replacing a quarterback who boasts a career 40-17 NFL record is a completely different thing. There’s a reason why the 49ers’ championship odds lengthened in a big way following news of Garoppolo’s injury.

But for the 49ers, this is the situation they find themselves in. San Francisco surprisingly did not put in a waiver claim on quarterback Baker Mayfield before he landed with the division-rival Los Angeles Rams. Instead, the team signed a 13-year veteran in Josh Johnson who has started all of nine games during his career. For now, it’s all on Purdy to prove that he is, in fact, relevant.