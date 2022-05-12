San Diego Padres reportedly signing Robinson Cano to MLB contract

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Days after being released by the New York Mets, Robinson Cano is reportedly set to join the San Diego Padres on an MLB contract.

Cano, the 39-year-old infielder, was released by New York after the club had to trim down to a 26-man roster. While he struggled early during the 2022 season, the eight-time All-Star selection generated immediate interest in the open market.

MLB insider Jon Heyman first reported Cano and the Padres were closing in on a deal. According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, San Diego is signing the former World Series champion to a major-league contract.

Robinson Cano career stats: 335 home runs, 1,305 RBI, .302/.352/.490 slash line, .842 OPS

Through his first 12 games, Cano struggled in New York this season. He posted a .195/.233/.268 slash line across 41 at-bats, resulting in the Mets releasing him despite a $40 million price tag. Once he became a free agent, though, multiple teams immediately pursued him.

Considering he posted a .896 OPS in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, it’s no surprise that San Diego moved quickly to sign him. With Fernando Tatīs Jr. still sidelined, the Padres needed another bat to provide depth for the lineup. Cano adds some left-handed pop and should find semi-regular playing time until Tatís returns in June.