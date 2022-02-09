Sam Waardenburg scores 19 as Miami rallies to beat Georgia Tech

Feb 9, 2022; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes forward Sam Waardenburg (21) attempts a three point shot against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Michael Devoe (0) during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Sam Waardenburg scored 19 points and grabbed eight rebounds as Miami rallied to defeat visiting Georgia Tech 79-70 in an ACC game on Wednesday night.

Miami (17-7, 9-4), which trailed by 14 points in the first half, snapped a two-game losing streak. The Hurricanes are 4-4 since ending a nine-game win streak.

The Hurricanes, who swept their two-game season series with Georgia Tech, also got 17 points from Kameron McGusty and 14 from Isaiah Wong.

McGusty, Miami’s leading scorer, went scoreless in the first half, missing all four of his shots.

Hurricanes point guard Charlie Moore, who sat much of the second half after picking up his fourth foul, finished with 13 points, five assists and two steals.

Miami improved to 10-3 at home.

Georgia Tech (10-13, 3-9) has lost three of its past four games.

The Yellow Jackets got 20 points from Michael Devoe, 16 points from Jordan Usher and 15 points from Deebo Coleman.

Georgia Tech’s Kyle Sturdivant fouled out with 3:29 left. He finished with 12 points.

Miami was without starting wing Jordan Miller, who was injured while trying to dunk on a lob pass in practice on Tuesday.

Anthony Walker earned the start in place of Miller, scoring 12 points and grabbing eight rebounds.

Early in the game, things did not go well for the Yellow Jackets, who missed three of their first four shots and had two quick fouls charged on Usher, who took a seat.

But the Yellow Jackets made six of their next seven shots, taking a 19-12 lead.

The Jackets, with what became a 14-2 run, stretched their lead to 32-18 with 5:56 left in the first half. But Miami countered with a 16-4 stretch, cutting its deficit to 36-34 at halftime.

For the first half, Miami shot 50 percent from the floor, but just 2-of-10 on three-pointers. Waardenburg led Miami with 12 points.

The Yellow Jackets were led by Coleman, who had 13 points on 5-for-6 shooting, including 3-for-4 on three-pointers. Devoe added 12 points as Georgia Tech shot 46.7 percent from the floor but 40 percent on three-pointers (6-for-15).

In the second half, McGusty finally got on the board, hitting a three-pointer with 18:15 left, putting Miami on top, 41-39.

The Hurricanes then used an 11-0 run to take a 63-56 lead with 6:07 left, and the Hurricanes held on from there in a game that featured a near fight in the final moments.

Technical fouls were assessed to each team.

